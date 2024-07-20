Japanese anime movies have been getting a lot of love across the globe. Be it the Demon Slayer movies, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, or any Ghibli Studios film, the visuals and the stories touch people’s hearts. Filmmaker Makoto Shinkai’s movies are also widely praised and loved by fans, and his Your Name holds a special place in their hearts. It was released in 2016, but the film returned to China on Friday and has once again collected winning numbers.

Kimi no Na wa is a Japanese animated romance fantasy movie by Shinkai, produced by CoMix Wave Films and distributed by Toho. It revolves around the story of high school students Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu. They suddenly swap bodies despite having never met and unleash chaos on each other’s lives in the process. The movie was reportedly inspired by the frequency of natural disasters in the Land of the Rising Sun.

On Friday, Your Name was re-released in China and was met with a positive response at the box office, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. The report revealed Kimi no Na wa collected an impressive $5.3 million on Friday, the re-release opening day of over 59K screenings. It has enabled the film to attain a significant milestone in the Chinese Box Office.

As per the trade analyst’s report, Your Name garnered $1.4 million in pre-sales for Saturday, and it will play over 71K screenings, over 12K more than Friday. In 2016, the anime movie’s entire run in China was $83.7 million, now reaching $89 million cume upon its re-release. The report also stated that it is expected to cross the $100 million mark this weekend, following that it will be the 3rd anime in history to cross that milestone in China.

Makoto Shinkai‘s Your Name is eyeing a $14-$17 million re-release 3-day opening weekend. It was released in the theatres on Friday, July 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

