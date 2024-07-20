Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ Twisters is twisting its way to winning over the box office, and the start is already astonishing. The film was released in the United States yesterday and has collected massive numbers, which are very close to this year’s blockbuster Dune 2 but under Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is expected to exceed the industry’s expectations for its debut weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has only this week to make its mark on the audiences as it will be sidelined by the Marvel biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine, next week. With the MCU movie’s release, it is not necessary that Glen’s film will suffer a big loss, especially judging by the opening day numbers and debut weekend expectations, but it will surely lose theatres as people have been waiting for years to see Wade and Logan team up, especially because of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Twisters is the stand-alone sequel to Twister, which was released in 1996. The movie featured Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt in key roles. In the latest release, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones have taken over, and it looks to be going well. On IMDb, it has received a solid 7.1/10 rating, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has earned 78% on Tomatometer and a strong 93% Audience Score.

According to Deadline’s report, Twisters collected a solid $31 million on its first day, including $10.7 million in previews from Wednesday night’s fan Imax/PLF showtimes and Thursday previews. Previously, the industry expected a $50 million opening weekend, but now it seems the collections could exceed them. It is expected to have a $72 million debut weekend.

The release day collection of Twisters is close to Dune 2’s $32.2 million but under Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $36.8 million [15% lower]. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones starrer movie was released in the United States on July 19 and is running successfully in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

