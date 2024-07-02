Despicable Me 4 will be hitting the screens tomorrow and is looking for a splendid debut, but the critics’ Rotten Tomatoes rating is the second lowest in the franchise. Ahead of the film’s release, let us look at the Despicable Me RT scores as we rank them in ascending order.

The animated movie is part of the Despicable Me franchise created by Sergio Pablos, Conco Paul, and Ken Daurio. It follows the life of Gru, a former supervillain turned secret agent. The character is voiced by Steve Carell. Gru has three adoptive daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and his yellow-colored Minions. The franchise is produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The franchise launched in 2010 with the same name and has three sequels, including Despicable Me 4, which will soon be out in the theatres. Apart from these four movies, there are two spin-offs—Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru. The Minions are widely popular, and this is one of the highest-grossing film franchises. Additionally, there are many short films, TV specials, video games, and a theme park attracted to this franchise.

The Despicable Me franchise has grossed around $4.64 billion globally. Let us check out the films’ rankings as per Rotten Tomatoes and where the upcoming movie Despicable Me 4 lies on the list. The ranking will be based on the critics’ Score as the fourth installment has yet to be released; hence, it lacks the audience score.

Despicable Me 3 [2017]

Tomatometer- 58%

Audience Score 53%

The synopsis reads, “The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.”

Despicable Me 4 [2024]

Tomatometer – 65%

Audience Score – N/A

In the upcoming film, Gru and Lucy welcome their child, Gru Jr., who is hell-bent on tormenting his father. Meanwhile, Gru faces a new enemy in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina. They force Gru and his family to go on the run.

Despicable Me 2 [2013]

Tomatometer – 75%

Audience Score – 85%

The second installment in the franchise has Gru struggling with his responsibilities as a father when he gets a call from the Anti-Villain League, an organization dedicated to fighting evil. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, who would be better than the world’s greatest ex-villain to capture the individual seeking to usurp his power.

Despicable Me [2010]

Tomatometer – 80%

Audience Score – 83%

The first film had the highest rating on the Tomatometer, which was when it all started. The film’s synopsis states, “Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an army of little yellow minions and his impenetrable weapons and war machines, Gru prepares to vanquish everyone standing in his way. However, nothing in his calculations and groundwork has prepared him for his greatest challenge: three adorable orphan girls who want to make him their dad.”

Steve Carell as Gru will return in Despicable Me 4 on July 3, 2024.

