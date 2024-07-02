A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn in lead roles, had an affirmative start at the box office when it was released this past Friday. It is the prequel and spin-off movie in the A Quiet Place franchise. It has surpassed the industry’s expectations and had the franchise’s biggest opening.

The film scored the second-biggest opening weekend post-COVID for the horror genre. It has beaten Halloween Kills but is behind Five Nights At Freddy’s opening weekend collections. Keep scrolling for the detailed box office report for the sci-fi horror flick.

A Quiet Place: Day One was directed by Michael Sarnoski and is part of John Krasinski‘s apocalyptic horror franchise. The screenplay for the movie was written by Michael only, and it crushed the industry’s projections in the United States. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports that Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn’s film was projected to earn $40 million—$45 million in North America, but it has grossed more than that.

The report revealed that the movie earned a winning $52.2 million on its opening weekend, beating A Quiet Place’s $50.2 million and A Quiet Place 2’s $47.5 million opening weekend. On its debut weekend, it secured second place on the domestic box office chart behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2. In the international market, A Quiet Place: Day One also had a positive response, collecting $45.5 million overseas, as per Box Office Mojo.

The movie raked in $6.8 million from the Thursday previews, $15.7 million on Friday, followed by $17 million on Saturday and $12.7 million on Sunday. At the worldwide box office, the horror flick has collected $97.7 million so far. A Quiet Place: Day One has a strong 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73% Audience Score. Positive and strong word of mouth will help the film gain traction at the box office and move ahead.

The film was released on June 28 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

