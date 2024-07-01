Disney and Pixar are jumping with joy as Inside Out 2 joins the billion-dollar club! The Amy Pohler Starring film Inside Out 2 achieved the massive milestone just over two weeks after its release, becoming the fastest animated movie to gross over a billion dollars. So far, only 11 animation films have achieved the billion-dollar club milestone.

Inside Out 2 stormed the theaters on June 14 and grossed $1.014 billion worldwide as of Sunday, June 30, 2024, making it the highest-grossing film of 2024. In a press release, Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, congratulated the studio for achieving the envious milestone in a short period.

He said, “On behalf of movie theatre owners across the country and around the world, we want to congratulate Disney’s ‘Inside Out 2’ for grossing $1 billion faster than any animated movie in history.”

The sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out surpassed the lifetime $858 million box office earnings from the first film. Inside Out 2 is also gearing up to topple the highest-grossing animation film ever, The Lion King, from its coveted Number one spot. According to Box Office Pro, Inside Out 2 will earn $1.7 billion at the end of its theatrical run.

Inside Out 2’s success brings much-needed relief to Disney’s Pixar animation hub, which has suffered at the box office since the pandemic. The only post-pandemic animation film to join the exclusive billion-dollar club was Universal’s 2023 “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which generated more than $1.36 billion worldwide. Let’s take a look at Animation films that grossed over a billion dollars.

11. Zootopia, 2016 ($1.02 Billion)

The Disney film, featuring Ginnifer Goodwin’s and Jason Bateman’s voices, grossed $1,025,521,689 at the global box office.

10. Finding Dory, 2016 – ($1.02 Billion)

The Pixar film featuring the voice of Ellen DeGeneres as Dory grossed $1,029,266,989 worldwide.

9. Despicable Me, 3 2017 ($1.03 Billion)

The Universal film featuring the voice of Steve Carell as mad scientist Gru grossed $1,034,800,131.

8. Toy Story 3, 2010 – ($1.06 Billion)

The Iconic Pixar franchise featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen grossed over $1,067,316,101.

7. Toy Story 4, 2019 ( $1.07 Billion)

Pixar’s much-awaited fourth installment grossed $1,073,841,394 at the worldwide box office.

6. Minions, 2015 ($1.1 Billion)

The prequel to Universal’s Despicable Me franchise grossed $1,159,457,503 worldwide at the box office.

5. Incredibles 2, 2018 ($1.2 Billion)

Incredibles 2 was one of the highest-grossing Disney animation Films that accumulated $1,243,225,667 at the global box office.

4. Frozen, 2013 ($1.2 Billion)

The Iconic Disney Film featuring voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad grossed over $1,285,048,126 worldwide.

3. The Super Mario Bros Movie, 2023 ($1.3 Billion)

The Universal film featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy grossed $1 361, 992,475.

2. Frozen 2, 2019 ( $1.4 Billion)

The 2019 sequel surpassed its predecessor’s box office earnings, grossing $1,453,683,476 worldwide.

THE LION KING, 2019 – ($1.6 Billion)

The Lion King, featuring the voices of John Oliver, JD McCrary, Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, is the highest-grossing animation movie of all time, grossing $1,663,079,059 worldwide.

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): Beats Frozen’s $401 Million To Become 9th Highest-Grossing Animated Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News