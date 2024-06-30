Inside Out 2 is showing the film’s magic worldwide, including China. The Kelsey Mann-directed movie has already surpassed its predecessor, Inside Out, which was released in 2015. Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri joined the cast in the sequel as new emotions as Riley, the protagonist, hit puberty. Keep scrolling for more.

It has been wreaking havoc at the global and domestic box office and is on its way to becoming the first movie of 2024 to cross the one-billion mark. The movie has been topping the domestic box office charts since its release. Other films which are also in the theatres but have no chance of going anywhere near the sequel to Inside Out.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Inside Out 2 has beaten its prequel Inside Out at the Chinese box office. The 2024 release has reportedly beaten the entire run of Inside Out’s entire $15.3 million local run in just eight days. On the second Saturday, the movie grossed a solid $3.6 million over 50K screenings. It is benefitting a lot from strong word of mouth, facing just a 16.3% drop from last Saturday. It was playing over 71K screenings.

Inside Out 2 reaches a $20.5 million cume locally. The movie grossed $465K in pre-sales for the second Sunday and will be playing over 57K screenings. The movie is eyeing a $7.5 million-$9 million second three-day weekend in China.

According to Box Office Mojo, Inside Out 2 has grossed $429 million in the US and a whopping $880.3 million at the worldwide box office. It was released in China on June 21 and in the US on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

