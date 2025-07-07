After the shocking finale of Dexter: New Blood, the iconic serial killer returns in the upcoming sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, which is all set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US on July 11, 2025. In India, the eagerly anticipated series is expected to stream on Jio Hotstar. If you’re new to the Dexter universe and haven’t seen any of the previous seasons, but are curious to dive in (you definitely should), here’s a quick watch guide to help you get started. From must-watch seasons to what you can skip, we’ve got you covered.

What To Watch Before Dexter: Resurrection

Before the sequel arrives, we recommend starting with Season 1 of Dexter (2006), which includes 12 gripping episodes with a runtime of around 50 minutes each. After you’re done with it, and if you’re short on time, you can catch up by watching the official recaps (about 30 minutes each) for Seasons 2 to 4. However, if possible, we highly recommend watching Season 4 in full, as it’s widely considered the best in the series.

Then, move on to Dexter: New Blood (10 episodes, approximately 50 minutes each), which is essential viewing since Dexter: Resurrection picks up after its dramatic finale. With this watchlist, you’ll be more than ready to jump into Dexter: Resurrection with all the necessary context and emotional relevance.

Dexter Season 2 Recap

Dexter Season 3 Recap

Dexter Season 4 Recap

What You Can Skip Before Dexter: Resurrection?

If you don’t have time to watch all the seasons before Resurrection, you can skip Seasons 5 to 8, which are considered by many fans as the weaker part of the series. You can also skip the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, since it focuses on his early years.

Dexter: Resurrection Plot & Cast

The parent series, Dexter, follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer using his father’s code. Its sequel, New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the shocking finale of New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. Now, he must travel to New York City to find his son and to make things right with him again. But on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas). Now, the only way out for Dexter and Harrison is to deal with the situation together.

The upcoming season also features Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman, and James Remar as Dexter’s father, among others.

Where to Stream Dexter Seasons 1-8 and Dexter: New Blood

All eight seasons of the original series are available to stream in India on Netflix and Jio Hotstar. Dexter: New Blood is available on Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer

