Showtime’s Dexter has once again returned, this time with the flashback story, Dexter: Original Sin, to shed light on the formative years of the iconic serial killer, Dexter Morgan aka Bay Harbor Butcher. Based on Jeff Lindsay’s best-selling novels, Dexter was earlier revived in 2021 with the sequel miniseries, Dexter: New Blood. The series allowed fans to follow the Miami-based forensic expert by day and serial killer by night in his exile after the original show ended on an infamous note. However, the New Blood finale left fans just as unsatisfied, prompting writer-producer Clyde Phillips to continue Dexter’s story with a second direct sequel, Dexter: Resurrection.

As expected, the announcement and rapid development of Dexter: Ressurection have sent the TV industry into a frenzy, wondering how the makers could weave two very distinct spin-offs to complement one another. To make things even more interesting, Showtime, Phillips, and Hall decided to develop the prequel Dexter: Original Sin to smoothly transition from New Blood’s ending to Resurrection. The prequel’s premiere picks up where New Blood left off, sending Dexter Morgan down memory lane and confirming the forthcoming link with Dexter: Ressurection, which the network teased in a new teaser.

The brief clip, though does not feature any footage, ends with Hall chillingly whispering as Dexter: “Did you miss me?” Furthermore, it also emphasized that Resurrection would witness “where Dexter goes next.” The teaser also confirmed the summer 2025 release of Dexter: Resurrection. In an exchange with Variety in July, Hall had clarified that the show would pick up right from the end when a teenage Harrison shoots Dexter and leaves him to bleed to death. The actor also seemed skeptical over the apparent confirmation regarding Dexter’s apparent death, hinting that Dexter might just get resurrected. He added that the world in Dexter: Resurrection has “a sort of magical element.”

In the same interview, Hall attempted to sum up Dexter: Resurrection in a single line: “It’s cold out there.” While the Six Feet Under star stated that he could not let more information slip by, his playful tease suggests that Dexter Morgan’s journey would continue within the cold mountains of Iron Lake and may even borrow several recurring characters from New Blood, including Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan, who appeared in the first sequel as her brother’s figment of imagination. Hall strengthened this speculation, adding, “Never say never.”

Amidst the countless speculations, rumors, and theories, the story of Dexter Morgan is expected to keep moving forward with numerous potential projects in the early stages of production. In the meantime, as Michael C. Hall, now in his 50s, gears up to better the defining performance of his career, fans are looking forward to relishing the invitation to identify with Dexter and his Dark Passenger.

