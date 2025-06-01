Dexter has officially been resurrected — both in-story and on stage — at the CCXP Mexico event, where the first trailer for the Showtime sequel premiered to skyhigh anticipation ahead of its July 11 release. Bringing Michael C. Hall back in the titular role, the upcoming series doesn’t just tease a new chapter, but promises a twisted expansion.

The Dexter: Resurrection trailer is stuffed with mystery, nostalgia, and intrigue, laying the groundwork for Dexter’s next killing spree while hinting that his legacy has grown far darker than he ever imagined. Scroll to read the three takeaways upon deeper analysis of the trailer (watch it below!).

How Will Dexter Escape the Fury of Angel Batista and the Cops?

Dexter: New Blood ended on a brutal note, with Dexter’s apparent death at the hands of his own son. But as glimpsed in Dexter: Original Sin, the beloved killer has been resurrected. More pressingly, it was Captain Angel Batista, his former Miami Metro colleague, who was on the verge of connecting the dots. In Resurrection’s trailer, Batista briefly embraces a stunned and silent Dexter as they reunite after decades.

Whether this reunion marks a trap, an uneasy alliance, or a red herring remains unclear. The beat quickly gives way to Dexter casually walking free in the next shot, despite cops around him theorizing that he may be the Bay Harbor Butcher. It teases that Batista might remain conflicted and not apprehend Dexter after all, lacking the decisive proof long buried with Maria LaGuerta’s files.

Dexter Resurrection Introduces More “Dark Passengers”

A blink-and-miss moment in the trailer confirms a string of grisly murders terrorizing ride-share drivers across New York City. One insert shot reveals that at least seven victims have been killed in similar fashion by a masked figure using the moniker “Dark Passenger”— the very demon feeding Dexter’s homicidal urges.

While Dexter himself merrily dons a hoodie uncannily similar to the killer’s, the real story may be more layered. It suggests the legend of the Bay Harbor Butcher has inspired copycats — or even competitors. Not to mention, his son Harrison is also revealed to be performing compromising acts himself.

A Serial Killer League in New York? Dinklage’s Villain Might Be Organizing One

The trailer’s biggest shock comes from Peter Dinklage’s Leon Prater, a wealthy and enigmatic figure who not only seems to know Dexter’s true identity, but invites him into a room full of other killers. Among them: The Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian), The Tattoo Collector (Neil Patrick Harris), and Rapunzel (Eric Stoneheart), each with their own twisted aesthetic.

Whether this gathering is a syndicate or a sadistic competition, Dexter appears reluctantly involved. His cryptic line — “You have to go through hell to achieve resurrection”—insinuates that he’s about to compromise Harry’s code in order to gain freedom.

With Dexter now among killers who don’t share his moral doctrine, the sequel series could revolve around him hunting those within the circle, or worse, being hunted himself.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11.

