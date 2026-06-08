The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Jack being worried about Diane, Phyllis and Sharon having a heart-to-heart, Nick being quite adamant, Adam remembering Ava and getting emotional, Sienna not being too sure about Noah’s new venture, and Nikki’s health worrying Victoria.

The drama, the doubts, the worry, the secrets, the moves, the choices, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 8, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor determining Matt Clark’s fate. It is time to decide what will happen with him, and the big power lies in the hands of the Newman patriarch. And it’s not a secret that if Victor decides to actually let Matt off the hook, it won’t be out of the goodness of his heart.

Victor always has a plan up his sleeve, so what exactly will he decide for Matt? On the other hand, Lily makes Cane a surprising offer. After years of friction and distrust, Lily and Cane are finally getting closer and building on what they once had. Lily’s choices have also left Devon really unsure.

He is not happy with Lily putting her faith in Cane, but she is quite adamant about doing what she wants. Especially with Cane being the reason Lily’s father Malcolm is alive and recovering from his surgery. This has led Lily to take a step towards Cane, and she even has a professional offer for him.

Lily wants Cane to run Chancellor with her. Is he going to accept, or will he be doubtful? What will this mean for their love story? And lastly, Malcolm returns home to Genoa City. He is back and better than ever. His transplant in New York City was a success, and now he is back to meet his family.

Lily is bound to be ecstatic to have him back. And with Stephanie getting the job offer at the Genoa City hospital, she might be sticking around too. What will Malcolm’s visit spur? Is this the start of a new chapter for him?

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