Jana Neta Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Thalapathy Vijay Fails To Beat The GOAT! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic offering, Jana Nayagan, has been released in Hindi as Jana Neta, and the film has opened at the box office on the expected lines. While it underperformed with its net collection in all languages, the Hindi version has opened on the expected lines, pushing Darbar out of the top 10 Kollywood openings in Hindi.

While the film struggled on the opening day, performing below expectations, the Hindi belt also tackled the tricky ground for the film. The political biggie offered a cold response in the Hindi belt, failing to surpass the opening day numbers of Thalapathy Vijay’s last release, The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT).

Jana Neta Box Office Day 1 Estimates

Jana Neta on the opening day, has earned in the range of 1.5 – 1.8 crore on July 23, Thursday, as per the early trends. This is a disappointing number, considering the film ran across 4,000 shows in Hindi and registered only 11% occupancy!

Comparing this to his previous release, The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), collected Rs 2.10 crore net in Hindi on Day 1. Thalapathy Vijay‘s new outing has fallen short of that benchmark. It has still placed itself around the lower end of the top-performing Tamil dubbed Hindi openers, sitting right alongside Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Kaala.

Check out the top 10 openings of the Hindi versions of Tamil films at the box office (Hindi Net Collection in India).

2.0: 20.25 crore Kabali: 5.21 crore Kanguva: 3.25 crore Leo: 2.85 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 2.18 crore The GOAT: 2.10 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 1.85 crore Jana Neta: 1.5 – 1.8 crore* Kaala: 1.51 crore Indian 2: 1.25 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out Jana Nayagan’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and overseas here.

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