Dhamaal 4 North America Box Office Collection! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer Dhamaal 4 has achieved a notable milestone at the North America box office. It has crossed the $1 million mark, becoming our Singham’s 17th film in the coveted club. The adventure comedy has also surpassed U, Me Aur Hum. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhamaal 4 North America Box Office Collection

According to Venky Box Office, Dhamaal 4 has collected $1.03 million at the North American box office in 12 days. It has added another $42K gross to the kitty on Tuesday. Indra Kumar’s directorial is the only Hindi release currently running in the overseas market, which is keeping the footfalls coming.

Ajay Devgn’s 17th film in the $1 million club in North America

Ajay Devgn has previously had as many as 16 films that have crossed the $1 million mark in North America. His highest-grossing film till date is Singham Again, which collected a whopping $4.5 million. Shaitaan, Raid 2, Golmaal 3 are among others that feature in the list.