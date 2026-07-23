Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 13( Photo Credit – T-Series/Prime Video )

Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 is now inching towards the 150 crore club at the Indian box office. But before that, there’s some good news. The adventure comedy has surpassed Singham Returns to become Ajay Devgn’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

How much has it collected in India?

The official figures are out, and Dhamaal 4 added 2.76 crore to the kitty on day 13. It saw a 16.61% dip compared to the second Monday of 3.31 crore. There’s no significant competition in Bollywood, but the momentum is gradually slowing.

The total earnings in India have reached 141.28 crore net. In the last 24 hours, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi co-starrer has also left behind the domestic lifetime of Dabangg (139 crore) and Gully Boy (139.38 crore). It is now the 84th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Day 8: 6.19 crore

Day 9: 11.71 crore

Day 10: 13.80 crore

Day 11: 3.31 crore

Day 12: 4.42 crore

Day 13: 2.76 crore

Total – 141.28 crore

Leaves behind Singham Returns

Back in 2014, Singham Returns had concluded its domestic lifetime with earnings of 141 crore net. In less than two weeks, Dhamaal 4 has surpassed that mark, emerging as Ajay Devgn’s 8th highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office.

Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.30 crore Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Dhamaal 4 – 141.28 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 141.28 crore

Budget recovery: 94%

India gross: 166.71 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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