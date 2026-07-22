Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2026 At The Overseas Box Office!( Photo Credit –T-Series/Facebook )

Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 surpassed all expectations, entering the 400 crore club at the overseas box office. Unfortunately, no other Bollywood film has yet entered the 100 crore club. While Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is enjoying a good run, it is yet to beat Alia Bhatt’s Alpha. Scroll below for the top 10 overseas grossers of 2026.

Dhamaal 4 competes against Welcome To The Jungle and others!

Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 is currently ruling the Bollywood screens at the domestic box office. However, the pace has slowed down internationally. It has accumulated 23.4 crore gross in 12 days of its overseas run.

Dhamaal 4 is currently the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 overseas. It will soon beat Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (24.75 crore). But Indra Kumar’s directorial may take some time to leave behind other big competitors like Alpha (28.15 crore) and Welcome To The Jungle (33.36 crore). Only time will tell if it ranks among the top 5 in its lifetime.

Akshay Kumar & Shahid Kapoor secure two spots each!

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor tie, as they’ve secured two spots each in the top 10. Khiladi’s first release of 2026, Bhooth Bangla, ranks #2 with its international lifetime of 57.55 crore. Welcome To The Jungle is at the 5th spot with its total earnings of 33.36 crore in 25 days.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor, holds the fourth spot with Cocktail 2, which recently wrapped up with an overseas lifetime of 42.96 crore gross. He also holds the 7th spot with O’Romeo (24.75 crore).

Check out Bollywood’s top overseas grossers of 2026:

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Cocktail 2 – 42.96 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 33.36 crore Alpha – 28.15 crore O’Romeo – 24.75 crore Dhamaal 4 – 23.4 crore* Main Vaapas Aaunga – 21.75 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 14.88 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 4: Beats Joker & 5 Others, Now The 34th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News