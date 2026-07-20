Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 38 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now in the last leg of its box office run. Imtiaz Ali’s romantic period drama made a fantastic comeback but, unfortunately, could not recover its full budget. It is now set to conclude as Diljit Dosanjh’s 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. Scroll below for the day 38 report!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn in its sixth weekend?

Despite Bollywood and Hollywood competitors, Main Vaapas Aaunga gave a tough fight during its sixth weekend. It collected 94 lakhs in total. After the sixth Friday of 16 lakh, it showed a good jump, bringing in 37 lakh the following day. Sunday brought in an additional 41 lakh.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 64.06 crore. Main Vaapas Aaunga has recovered 91.515 of its reported budget of 70 crore. With a deficit of around 5 crore+, it will end up as a losing affair at the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Week 5: 3.02 crore

Day 36: 16 lakh

Day 37: 37 lakh

Day 38: 41 lakh

Total: 64.06 crore

Diljit Dosanjh’s 3rd highest Bollywood grosser!

The romantic period drama surpassed Phillauri and Soorma by a considerable margin. However, it stayed way behind Good Newwz and Border 2 to rank as Diljit Dosanjh’s 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing Bollywood films in India (net collection) below:

Border 2: 362.76 crore Good Newwz: 201.14 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 64.06 crore Soorma: 30.11 crore Phillauri: 28.4 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 38 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 64.06 crore

Budget recovery: 91.51%

India gross: 75.59 crore

Overseas gross: 21.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 97.09 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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