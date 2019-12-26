Good Newwz Box Office Review: Akshay Kumar Carries The Film On His Shoulders & Makes It A Success Story

Good Newwz Box Office Review: Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Anjana Sukhani, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain

Director: Raj Mehta

Producer: Dharma Productions

Good Newwz Box Office Review: Expectations

Akshay Kumar is enjoying a high time at the Box Office as he has not just given back to back hits but has broken his own records back to back this year. Now that he teams up with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani for Good Newwz, the expectations are high.

Good Newwz is an urban comedy with a fresh subject and is carrying very good buzz in the market. The trailers and music have worked very well and no doubt the film will take a very good start as it will release on Dec 27. But the film is expected to sustain, take full benefit of the New Year period, entertain the audience well and prove to be yet another big hit from Akshay as well as the team.

Good Newwz Box Office Review: Impact

Good Newwz comes out to be a decent entertainer which has many plus points going by its side and few but major negatives which restrict its potential.

The film talks about a subject which hasn’t been discussed much in the mainstream Indian film industry. The good thing is that it has a very refreshing & light-hearted take which works well in decreasing the awkwardness around s*xual problems.

The comedy scenes are very cleverly written. The dialogues are witty and hilarious which instantly break you into laughter. The best scenes have gone to Akshay Kumar who does magic with his comic timing. He’s a splendid actor who can make you laugh out loud so effortlessly. The way his character cracks joke on himself brings the house down with laughter. It won’t be wrong to say that he carries the film on his shoulders.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks heavenly beautiful and gives a fine performance.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh is shamelessly wasted. I’ve seen most of his Punjabi films and he’s an actor of great caliber. Even though he has played many comic characters in previous films this one comes as one of the stupidest characters ever. That doesn’t mean his previous characters were stupid but this one surely is. Just like every Dharma movie stereotypes Punjabi characters, Diljit Dosanjh’s Honey Batra has been treated. I hate trying to make this point clear but it’s important to say that you can make the audience laugh without making Sardar characters appear as jokers. One, two, three movies are fine but don’t do this every damn film.

There’s a scene in which Diljit and Akshay’s characters dance together in a bar. The scene is so well written and is thoroughly enjoyable. However, it’s painful to watch that scene because you feel like what a big opportunity has been wasted. Both of them could’ve set the screen on fire together but Good Newwz is good news just for Akshay Kumar fans and ‘Eww’ for Diljit’s lovers.

Kiara Advani’s character also suffers from lame treatment. Dharma Movies, please stop writing lame Punjabi characters for your films with immediate effect.

The music of the film is really enjoyable. Laal Ghaghra will make you feel like dancing, Maana Dil has been very well placed and makes you emotional. Chandigarh Mein comes with rolling titles and is a perfect way to end the movie. However, Sauda Khara Khara which is one of the best songs in the film has been poorly placed.

Good Newwz Box Office Review: Prospects

Overall, Good Newwz is a light heart feel-good film which will definitely make you smile, laugh and will make you emotional too. It could’ve been a better and more entertaining movie though if the stereotypes were not overlooked.

Good Newwz is coming when Akshay is enjoying a great time at the Box Office. He along with Diljit will manage a very good opening in North as well as whole India. The forthcoming holiday period will further boost the business and it has a two-week free run as well.

The film will definitely do 175 crores plus business and will flirt with 200 crores mark. If it was not about the above-mentioned issues, the film could’ve surprised everyone by surpassing all the expectations.

