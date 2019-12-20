Dabangg 3 Box Office Review: Chulbul Pandey Has Many Struggles To Deal With This Time

Dabangg 3 Box Office Review: Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep

Director: Prabudheva

Producer: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan

Dabangg 3 Box Office Review: Expectations

Dabangg, when released back in 2010, proved to be a historic blockbuster. The film took the biggest opening of all time and the response in single screens was simply phenomenal. Dabangg 2 (2012) didn’t receive that level of acceptance but still proved to be a super hit with little more net earnings compared to the previous one.

Now Dabangg 3 has released today amidst huge fanfare. The film is definitely expected to do much more than the previous instalments. However, it has got just 1 free week which means a big share of lifetime business will be cut.

Dabangg 3 Box Office Review: Impact

That Dabangg 3 offers nothing new was clear from the trailer itself. I won’t go in those details and will judge the movie purely on the basis of entertainment. But as Salman himself says in the film “Ham hote kaun hain”. Like always I won’t judge the movie at all because it’s a Box Office Review and all I am going do is try to explain how well or not it justifies public expectations as far as entertainment is concerned.

For masses, a Dabangg like film starring Salman Khan in lead is no less than a festival. They feast over such films and celebrate every moment. No questions asked. The typical Salman Khan audience that watches the film in single screens won’t even care about the issues which Dabangg 3 suffers from. They just need Salman Khan to be on screen and say a dialogue. That’s more than enough for them to break into dance.

But for those who care, please care to read on.

I’ll, first of all, appreciate Salman Khan for writing a nice story along with Prabhudheva & Aloke Upadhyaya. It’s not anything different that they have come up with but the way they have connected dots of Chulbul Pandey’s past and present is good and makes sense.

However, If we talk about the screenplay, it doesn’t have much to offer. The major issue is with the treatment. Prabhudheva has given a very rushed treatment to the film. Scenes come and go without leaving an impact and that is something which happened with Saaho and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as well. Also, the screenplay looks confused in various portions. There are some scenes that are intense in nature but have been treated like a comedy scene. Again the issue similar to Saaho.

There are of course several scenes which are cleverly placed to trigger masses and they will do their job. The pre-interval scene is very good and has been well shot. It ends a dull first half on a good note and makes the audience angry as well as emotional.

The film, however, picks up in the second half and offers better entertainment. There are so many action scenes in the film but they could’ve been choreographed in a better way. The finale is very good but not as good as expected. Music is another dull factor about the film which hardly serves any purpose.

Salman Khan has done just about good and for his fans, it will be more than enough. Kichcha Sudeep is terrific as the cold and brutal villain. He comes out as easily the best villain of the franchise thanks to his character sketch as well as performance. Sonakshi Sinha is fine. Saiee Manjrekar makes a promising debut. She looks cute and acts fairly well. Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna has replaced him as Prajapati Pandey and he looks convincing. Dimple Kapadia is fine is a small role. There’s a comedy scene featuring her and Salman and it will leave you in splits.

Dabangg 3 Box Office Review: Prospects

Overall, Dabangg 3 will do well at the Box Office. The film will do excellent in single screens and fairly well in multiplexes. Christmas holiday benefit on Dec 24 & 25 will boost the business but from week 2 it will struggle due to the release of Good Newwz.

One more struggle that Dabangg 3 is facing is the post CAB bill unrest in the country. People are scared to come out on roads in several cities and it will reduce its business at least in the first weekend. To normalise that in weekdays, the film will need very good WOM.

Dabangg 3 can do a lifetime business of 200 crores or more depending on the kind of opening it takes.

