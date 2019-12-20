Kangana Ranaut’s Sis Rangoli BASHES Forbes Over Top 100 Celebs List, Calls Them ‘FRAUD’

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel often puts forth her stance on various issues, be it about any award functions and things running behind the scenes or the current CAA protests. The latest is about the Forbes India Top 100 Celebs of 2019 list, unveiled by the magazine, which ranks Kangana on the 70th spot with earnings of 17.5 crores. This hasn’t gone really well with the sister, who’s claiming that the list is fraud.

Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter account with a series of tweets and bashed the magazine, terming them fraud and the entire list as a mere strategy. She began as, “Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll… show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply”

In another tweet, Rangoli revealed to how actress Kangana Ranaut herself doesn’t know how much earnings she made, and questioned the magazine asking them on what basis they made the list. “Even Kangana doesn’t know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential…. as this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry’s account @forbes_india”

But that’s not it, Rangoli after demanding a true factual proof, even alleged that she would apologize if she’s proved wrong. “Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can’t write anything that too after smoking hash..,” her last tweet read.

While there has been no response from the magazine yet, Rangoli has clearly put forth the truth from her end. What do you have to say on it?

