Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed on Thursday that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.

On Wednesday night, Uttar Pradesh, DGP OP Singh tweeted: “‘Sec 144’ is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children.”

Anurag Kashyap on Thursday replied to the tweet saying: “Emergency is here again..”

Emergency is here again.. https://t.co/IYEKErm78R — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 19, 2019

The filmmaker in a separate tweet confirmed that he would participate in the protests against the CAA.

Anurag recently came back to Twitter and has been lending his full support to the anti CAA protest. The filmmaker has been tweeting and putting forward his thought very rampantly since the past few days.

While reacting to the internet shut down that followed the protest he wrote, “By shutting down internet, metros, arresting people .. you are just being an ostrich … the voices will only get louder .. # Emergency2019.”

Until now we have seen many B-town personalities raising their voices regarding the issue in whcih include Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu and more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!