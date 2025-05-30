Netflix has a massive collection of films and series from every genre, and horror is no exception. Some of its original horror titles include Stranger Things, Bird Box, Cargo, Gerald’s Game, and Midnight Mass, among others. But one criminally underrated Indian miniseries might have escaped your attention. And it’s backed by two giants from Bollywood and Hollywood – Anurag Kashyap and Jason Blum. Can you guess which one? We are talking about the 2018 horror miniseries Ghoul. Read on to know more about the show, its story, and why horror fans should definitely not miss it.

Ghoul – Plot & Cast

Based on the Arab folklore monster Ghoul and directed by Patrick Graham, the miniseries is set in a three-episode format with a runtime of around 45 minutes per episode. The series is set in a dystopian future against the backdrop of an authoritarian regime. The show’s plot follows a newly recruited military officer, Nida Rahim (played by Radhika Apte), who is sent to a secret military detention centre to help interrogate a dreaded terrorist. But the tables turn, and the goings-on take a terrifying turn when the prisoner begins to reveal dark secrets about the soldiers. Nida soon realizes that what they are dealing with is not human, it’s a powerful supernatural entity. It also features Manav Kaul and S.M. Zaheer in interesting roles.

Ghoul – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Ghoul received good reviews from many critics and was appreciated by horror genre enthusiasts. The miniseries holds a critics’ score of 83% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, which is excellent for a horror title. Moreover, it has a user rating of 7/10 on IMDb. It’s a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

Ghoul Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Netflix miniseries Ghoul here to get a sneak peek into its gripping plot, intriguing characters, and eerie setting.

