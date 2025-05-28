Legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his upcoming action-drama movie Thug Life, which has been directed by none other than Mani Ratnam. The eagerly anticipated movie is slated for a theatrical release on 5th June 2025. Thug Life marks the reunion of the iconic actor-director duo after more than 35 years, as their last film together was the cult crime drama Nayakan (1987).

Until Thug Life hits the big screens, we recommend watching these two lesser-known movies featuring Kamal Haasan that might have flown under your radar. You can stream these underrated gems on Indian OTT platforms. Read on to know which films we are talking about.

1. Mumbai Xpress

Release Year – 2005

– 2005 Streaming on – Amazon Prime Video & SonyLIV

– Amazon Prime Video & SonyLIV IMDB – 6

– 6 Director – Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Plot: The dark comedy film is about how a gang of small-time, amateur criminals plans to kidnap the son of a wealthy businessman. They hire a daredevil motorcycle stuntman, Avinash (played by Kamal Haasan), to execute the kidnapping in exchange for a ransom. But things go hilariously haywire when the wrong kid is kidnapped instead, and the gang comes to know that the abducted boy is the illegitimate son of a police officer. The movie also features Manisha Koirala, Sharat Saxena, Om Puri, Vijay Raaz, and Saurabh Shukla in interesting roles. You can watch the film’s trailer below.

2. Abhay

Release Year – 2001

– 2001 Streaming on – Amazon Prime Video (via Eros Now Channel)

– Amazon Prime Video (via Eros Now Channel) IMDB – 7.2

– 7.2 Director – Suresh Krishna

Plot: It was a movie that was perhaps ahead of its time, and the film’s animated action sequence is said to have even inspired Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino. The movie’s plot revolves around the story of a fearless Army officer, Vijay (played by Kamal Haasan), and his delusional twin brother, Abhay, who suffers from schizophrenia. The story takes a dramatic turn when Abhay escapes the mental asylum to protect his brother, perceiving Vijay’s fiancée, Teju (Raveena Tandon), as his abusive stepmother. What follows is an action-packed battle between two brothers.

