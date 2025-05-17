Finally, the wait ended at 5 pm IST on May 1 as the highly anticipated trailer of Thug Life was dropped online. Needless to say, all Kamal Haasan fans were pumped up, including me, scrolling over YouTube and social media platforms to catch the promo on time. To everyone’s pleasant surprise, the Hindi trailer was also unveiled on time, which is not often seen in the case of pan-India biggies. So, in this case, the makers deserve full marks. But was it appealing, meeting our high expectations? Let’s discuss it below in the detailed review!

The legendary actor of Indian cinema, widely popular as Ulaganayagan, has been impressing us over the years. He has given us too many iconic performances to remember in his career spanning over five decades. Lately, especially in the post-COVID era, fans were thrilled to see his different side, which is often described as the Kamal Haasan 2.0 version. He displayed his crazy and larger-than-life avatar in Vikram. And it looks like Mani Ratnam had plans to treat us with more of that!

In almost every Mani Ratnam film, we get to see a slightly off-beat theme, and even Thug Life belongs to a similar mould. Since Mani and Kamal Haasan were reuniting after nearly four decades, the excitement was already there, and keeping that in mind, the legendary filmmaker has presented the actor in a larger-than-life character. He looks complete bada*s and lives up to the title of the film!

While the characters’ relationships have not been specified, it looks like Silambarasan (Amar) isn’t playing an actual son of Kamal Haasan’s Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, although they share a father-son-like dynamic. Being close to each other over the years, Rangaraaya hands over half of his business to Amar, and this is where the problem starts.

Driven by the greed of power and the desire to achieve more, Amar seemingly defies Rangaraaya, leading to a brutal fight between them. Will Rangaraaya be able to stop Amar and get everything back under his control? Will Amar outshine Rangaraaya in a power struggle? Or are there any hidden angles in the story? The trailer of Thug Life leaves you with ample such questions in your mind.

Performance-wise, Kamal Haasan looks unstoppable, and it seems like Thug Life will present much more of him as a hero than Vikram. He commands a towering screen presence, which is enough to make you book your tickets. Silambarasan looks superb in his part. All other actors like Trisha Krishnan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others had very little to contribute in the trailer, but looked apt.

Technically, the film looks top-notch. The cinematography, VFX, and color grading suit the theme, making it more appealing as a big-screen extravaganza. The action sequences are well-choreographed, considering Kamal Haasan’s age, as they don’t look outrageous. AR Rahman is back with a bang, with his music giving proper elevation to the scenes. Even the Hindi dubbing is good, with Kamal himself dubbing his lines.

Overall, Thug Life’s trailer promises a crazy ride filled with high-octane action sequences and drama, over a power struggle, of course, with a Mani Ratnam touch.

Here’s the Hindi trailer of Thug Life:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such trailer reviews!

Must Read: Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Trailer Review: Ammy Virk Enters ‘Siyaapa Jeha Paa Liya’ Mode With 2 Sargun Mehtas & 1 Nimrat Khaira – Was This Necessary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News