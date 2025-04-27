Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life is already generating huge waves even before its release. Ever since the movie was announced, it has generated massive buzz among the audience. Even before hitting theaters, the action-packed drama has made a remarkable business by selling its digital rights. Produced in multiple languages, including Tamil and Hindi, the Telugu rights alone have fetched a hefty amount, signaling strong pre-release business.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the Telugu rights of the film have been sold for a staggering ₹25 crore, marking the biggest ever deal for a Kamal Haasan film. The fans are simply dying to witness the Kamal-Mani magic once again after their cult classic Nayakudu (the Telugu version of Nayakan). With big names like Silambarasan (STR), Trisha, and A.R. Rahman in the team, expectations are sky-high. The film is all set for its theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

Thug Life’s Massive Pre-Release Business

Thug Life is setting the stage for a grand release. The makers have closed multiple big deals even before the film’s theatrical debut. Netflix has reportedly bagged the film’s digital rights for a record ₹149.7 crore. Additionally, the audio rights have been secured by SaReGaMa South, and the overseas theatrical rights were sold for ₹63 crore. In addition to Kamal Haasan, Thug Life features Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The music, composed by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman, adds even more excitement.

At the South India Media & Entertainment Business Conclave event, Kamal Haasan teased fans about his character Rangaraj Sakthivel Nayakkar in the film. When asked if the character was good or bad, he said, “You’ll understand only after watching the film,” keeping the suspense alive. He hinted that the character is a mix of both good and bad, depending on how you see it.

All Eyes on The Big Release

Thug Life is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The teaser, launched on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday, received a huge positive response from fans and critics alike.

With post-production work happening at a fast pace and several new techniques reportedly being used, Thug Life promises a stylish, action-packed ride. Given the strong pre-release business and the buzz around the Kamal-Mani Ratnam combo, the movie is expected to open with a bang.

Check out the Thug Life Title Announcement Video below:

