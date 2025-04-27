Malayalam cinema is achieving massive feats in 2025. Naslen and Lukman Avaran starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana has enjoyed a fantastic run at the box office. The pace has now slowed down due to Mohanlal‘s Thudarum. The 2025 sports drama has witnessed slight growth on the third Saturday. Scroll below for day 17 box office collections!

The show count has decreased due to the arrival of Thudarum, which is enjoying massive footfalls. The fall was inevitable with increased competition and entry into the third week. Earnings have now fallen below the one-crore mark. On day 17, Alappuzha Gymkhana showcased growth of 30%, with 65 lakhs coming in, as per Sacnilk. For the unversed, it earned 50 lakhs on the previous day.

The Telugu run has concluded for Khalid Rahman’s directorial, and it is now majorly dependent on the Malayalam belt. In 17 days, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned a total box office collection of 37.54 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 44.29 crores.

Enjoying massive profits!

The sports drama is made on an estimated budget of 12 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Alappuzha Gymkhana has enjoyed returns of 25.54 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 213%. It is now inches away from surpassing the profits of Officer On Duty (216%).

More about the sports drama

Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed as well as produced by Khalid Rahman. The ensemble cast features Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean and Shiva Hariharan.

It was released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

