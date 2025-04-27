The Akshay Kumar starrer historical period drama, Kesari Chapter 2 has proven that powerful content always wins big. On its 9th day, the movie continues its solid run with a considerable amount of growth. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the movie on its ninth day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 9

On its 9th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer’s day-wise collections almost matched the collections of its first Friday, which is a rare feat. The movie earned 7.20 crore on its second Saturday. This was almost close to its first Friday collection, which was around 7.84 crores, wherein it significantly benefited from the Good Friday holiday.

Apart from this, Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed a growth of almost 80% since the movie amassed 4.05 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 57.79 crores. It is now inching towards 60 crores and needs 2.21 crores for the same.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Courtroom Drama!

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Day 9: 7.20 crore

Total: 57.79 crore

Despite the release of Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, Kesari Chapter 2 continues to go strong. The movie is garnering tremendous positive word of mouth, which is reflected in its box office collection. The film brings to light the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It has been helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi and also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Phule Box Office Collection Day 1: Makes Almost 74% Less Earnings Than Pratik Gandhi’s Last Theatrical Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News