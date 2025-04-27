Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna, has re-released on theatres. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor starrer is facing stiff competition at the box office. It has shown decent growth in box office collections on day 2. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Only 20% growth in last 24 hours

Andaz Apna Apna faced tough competition during its release back in 1994, which prevented it from becoming a success. The situation is quite similar today, as Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Ground Zero are restricting it from enjoying its full potential. The screen count is limited, and the footfalls are getting divided.

On day 2, Andaz Apna Apna re-release accumulated 30 lakhs. It registered a 20% jump compared to the opening day of 25 lakhs. The overall earnings now land at 55 lakhs.

Andaz Apna Apna vs Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam was the last re-release in Bollywood in 2025. It earned a whopping 4.50 crores on its opening day. Even after two days, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan starrer is 87% lower.

‘Success’ is incoming!

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film achieves the ‘hit’ tag once it earns double its investments. Andaz Apna Apna was reportedly made on a budget of 3 crores. During its run in 1994, it concluded its lifetime at 5.15 crore net. It needs only 85 lakhs more in the kitty to rewrite its history.

With the re-release, 55 lakhs have been accumulated. This means the comedy-drama is now only 30 lakhs away from becoming a box office success! That milestone should be ideally unlocked today.

The total box office collections, including re-release, stand at 5.70 crore net, which is around 6.72 crores in gross earnings. Andaz Apna Apna has raked in profits of 90% so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

