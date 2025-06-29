Kuberaa is making full use of its second weekend, and despite new releases arriving in theatres, it is managing its firm grip at ticket windows. After crossing the 100 crore mark comfortably, all eyes were set on seeing how the film goes forward. It’s good to see that there’s still enough fuel left in the tank, and it is expected to cover a much longer distance at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has emerged as Dhanush’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

After enjoying a good week 1, the crime drama has a big competition in the second week. In the Telugu market, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa has impacted its screen/show count. Even Brad Pitt’s F1 has got good showcasing down south. Amid this, the Dhanush starrer is enjoying its run and achieving some exciting feats.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

On the second Saturday, day 9, Kuberaa did a business of around 4.83 crores. Compared with day 8’s 2.5 crores, the film jumped by an impressive 93.2%. Overall, as per Sacnilk, it has earned 76.33 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 90.06 crores.

Overseas, the film has earned an estimated 28 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 118.06 crore gross.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown:

India net – 76.33 crores

India gross – 90.06 crores

Overseas gross – 28 crores

Worldwide gross – 118.06 crores

Becomes Dhanush’s 2nd highest-grosser!

With 118.06 crore gross, Kuberaa has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vaathi (116.20 crore gross) and Thiruchitrambalam (117.88 crore gross) to become Dhanush’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally. It’ll be interesting to see if it crosses Raayan (155.92 crore gross) to grab the top spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Dhanush at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Raayan – 155.92 crores Kuberaa – 118.06 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 117.88 crores Vaathi – 116.20 crores Raanjhanaa – 90 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 2: Drops By 25% On Saturday, Vishnu Manchu’s Film In Trouble?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News