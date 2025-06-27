Kannapa Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmaji, Karunas, Brahmanandam, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas, Mohanlal

Director: Mukhesh Kumar Singh

What’s Good: The core theme of the film revolving around the divinity of Lord Shiva and his greatest disciple Kannappa, action sequences, background score, the cameos hit the right note.

What’s Bad: The shoddy execution especially when it comes to the VFX, the movie fails to evoke the required emotions needed for a devotional film, Vishnu Manchu’s performance appears to be inconsistent, neither the antagonist is menacing enough nor does the romantic subplot strike a chord, the film’s pace seems to be laboriously dragged by the end.

Loo Break: You can take one during the laborious second half which tediously adds to the pace of the movie.

Watch or Not?: You can watch this one if you are a Shiv Bhakt or if you wish to marvel momentarily at the cameos of Mohanlal, AKshay Kumar and Prabhas.

Language: Telugu

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 182 Minutes

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh and writer-main lead Vishnu Manchu had their heart in the right place when they decided to bring forth the story of Lord Shiva’s biggest disciple, Thinnadu who was later known to the world as Kannappa. His story has a religious significance with the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. However, what goes wrong with the film is that it fails to evoke the right emotions which were needed with a devotional film of this mammoth scale.

The plot of the movie revolves around the story of Thinnadu who was born into a tribal hunter family of the Chenchu tribe. After a personal loss early in his childhood, he developed a staunch hatred towards superstition and became an atheist. However, despite this, he time and again turned out to be the biggest savior of his village especially when it came to protecting his tribe from the cruelties of the marauder chief Kala Mukha (Arpit Ranka). His inability to believe in the existence of the Almighty also turns his own tribe against him. However, the movie is the miraculous story on how Thinnadu goes from an atheist to the most loyal devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa Movie Review: Script Analysis

While the film does not falter with its message, the writing and the dialogue often fall prey to preachiness and melodrama. The movie struggles to evoke the right emotions throughout the first half, be it Thinnadu’s struggle against the blind superstition or him comprehending why everyone around him including his own wife Nemali (Preity Mukhundhan) have such a staunch belief in the Vayu Linga. By the time, the movie finds its course, it looks too dragged and laborious especially with its pace.

While Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal’s cameo appear in pivotal parts of the film, the execution of the same fails to look larger than life. Not even the antagonist arc or the tribal rivalries and politics keep you engaged. The screenplay of the film does not let you dive deep into every emotion or the sub-plot of the film and throws one preachy dialogue or moments at you incessantly.

Kannappa Movie Review: Star Performance

Vishnu Manchu who has also penned the screenplay of Kannappa takes on the titular role. While the actor shines in the action sequences, somehow his performances during the emotionally high-octane or devotional scenes do not strike a chord. However, he manages to command attention in the climax which acts as one of the most pivotal point in the soul-stirring story of Kannappa.

Preity Mukhundhan tries to do full justice to her character but somehow she lacks chemistry with Vishnu Manchu which reflects poorly in her romantic arc with him. Not only this but their romantic song appears to be heavily uncomfortable and bizarre due to the lacklustre chemistry. Also, what’s with the overly sexualization of her character? Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Brahmaji, Karunas, Devaraj and Aishwaryaa Bhaskaran are convincing as the supporting star cast of Kannappa. However, Arpit Ranka as the antagonist and Brahmanandam whose character was brought in as the comedic relief are heavily wasted. Kajal Aggarwal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal’s cameos strike the correct chord and is definitely one of the USPs of Kannappa.

Kannappa Movie Review: Direction, Music

The shoddy VFX especially involving the many miracles of Lord Shiva appear to be forced. The heavy dosage of the CGI gives out a certain artificialness which takes away from the essence of the movie. The religious tracks like “Om Namah Shivaay”, “Shiva Shiva Shankara” and “Sri Kala Hasti” manage to make an impact.

Kannappa Movie Review: The Last Word

The film had the scope to stand out as a soul-stirring devotional film. But the faulty execution makes this one a missed opportunity. But if you wish to hoot at the entries of Prabhas, Mohanlal or Akshay Kumar, you can give this one a chance.

Kannappa Trailer

Kannappa released on 27th June, 2025.

