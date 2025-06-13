Mohanlal’s Chotta Mumbai is rioting at the box office even after seven days of the re-release. The film was originally released in 2007 and was a super hit at the box office. It arrived at the box office and faced a box office clash with Mammootty’s Big B but fared much higher!

Surpasses Every Single Malayalam Release!

With its re-release in the last three days, Mohanlal’s film has managed to surpass that day’s earnings of every single Malayalam film that is running in the theaters. In seven days, the action comedy stands at a total gross collection of 2.84 crore at the box office in India.

Chotta Mumbai Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, June 12, Chotta Mumbai earned 21 lakh at the box office. This was a minimal drop from the previous day, which earned 24 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to sail for another week at the box office!

Check out the box office collections of all the new Malayalam releases on June 12, 2025.

Chotta Mumbai Re-Release: 21 lakh

Abhyanthara Kuttavali: 20 lakh

Narivetta: 13 lakh

Thug Life: 6 lakh

Detective Ujjwalan: 3.5 lakh

Prince And Family: 3 lakh

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: 2 lakh

Padakkalam: 1 lakh

Written And Directed By God: 1 lakh

Fourth-Highest-Grossing Malayalam Re-Release

Mohanlal has delivered the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam re-release at the box office. Interestingly, it is his sole reign as the top 3 films also star him in the lead.

Check out the box office collection of the highest-grossing Malayalam re-releases at the box office.

Devadoothan: 5.40 crore Spadikam: 4.94 crore Manichitrathazhu: 4.64 crore Chotta Mumbai: 2.84 crore (7 days)

Here is the breakdown of Mohanlal’s comedy film at the box office. (Kerala Gross Collection)

Day 1: 37 lakh

Day 2: 59 lakh

Day 3: 68 lakh

Day 4: 38 lakh

Day 5: 35 lakh

Day 6: 26 lakh

Day 7: 21 lakh

Total: 2.84 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office After OTT Release: Here’s How Much Mohanlal’s Film Has Earned Despite Phenomenal Run On JioHotstar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News