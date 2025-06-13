Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan’s Housefull 5 has wrapped up its opening week run at the Indian box office. Released amid high expectations, the magnum opus has pulled off a decent number by the end of the first week. While the collection looks solid in isolation, considering the project’s scale and the franchise’s padding, the number is just about decent. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

Maintained its hold despite negativity

Being the fifth installment of one of the most successful Bollywood franchises, expectations from the film were really high. However, it took a bit of an underwhelming start. It opened to highly negative reviews from critics, with many bashing the comedy thriller for its vulgar jokes and objectification of women. Amid such negativity, the film surprised everyone by maintaining its grip on weekdays.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

After passing the Monday test, Housefull 5 witnessed bigger falls than expected on the following days. It is learned that on Thursday, day 7, the film earned 7.50 crores*. Compared to Wednesday’s 9.40 crores, it’s a drop of 20.21%. Overall, the magnum opus has concluded its first week by earning 133.58 crore* net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 157.62 crore* gross.

It’s a decent sum, and now all eyes are set on how Housefull 5 performs during the second weekend. This weekend is crucial as it will decide the film’s fate.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 24.35 crores

Day 2 – 32.38 crores

Day 3 – 35.10 crores

Day 4 – 13.15 crores

Day 5 – 11.70 crores

Day 6 – 9.40 crores

Day 7 – 7.50 crores*

Total – 133.58 crores*

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 10th highest-grosser!

With 133.58 crores* in the kitty already, Housefull 5 has emerged as Akshay Kumar‘s tenth highest-grossing film of all time. It surpassed Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), pushing it out of the list to secure the tenth spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Housefull 5 – 133.58 crores

(* denotes estimated collection)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

