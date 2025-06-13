The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam started off on a good note at the box office. However, now the movie has slowed down at the box office and might close its curtains to its theatrical run after crossing 15 crores. Here is a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned 26 lakhs on its 14th day. This was a slight growth of around 8% since the movie amassed 24 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 14.09 crore.

The collections have now slowed down and remain at the lower levels. It is most likely to wrap up its theatrical run after crossing 15 crores. The movie has also failed to recover its entire budget.

Bhairavam To Wrap Its Theatrical Run With A Losing Verdict

The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has been mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 14.09 crore, the film has managed to cover 74% of its budget. Hence, it will wrap up with a losing verdict.

Bhairavam Inching Towards 20 Crores At The Global Box Office

Talking about its global collection, including the taxes, the gross collection of the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer comes to 16.62 crores. The movie amassed 60 lakhs when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bhairavam comes to 17.22 crores. However, the movie will be wrapping up its worldwide collection below 20 crores as it has already reached the last leg of its theatrical run. The movie is the remake of the Soori starrer Garudan.

Bhairavam Worldwide Collection Breakdown (Day 14)

India Net: 14.09 crores

Gross Collection: 16.62 crores

Overseas Collection: 60 lakhs

Worldwide Collection: 17.22 crores

Budget: 19 crores

Budget Recovered: 74%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna Has A Target Of 250 Crores+ To Become No.1 Among Senior Telugu Heroes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News