M Sasikumar led Tourist Family turned out to be a huge surprise in Kollywood. It surpassed Good Bad Ugly, Vidaamuyarchi, and every single film to emerge as the most profitable film of 2025 in Tamil cinema. Tables have turned as Soori starrer Maaman has toppled it and stolen the #1 spot. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Tourist Family earned in India?

The Tamil comedy drama enjoyed an excellent run in India. Made on a budget of 16 crores, Tourist Family has raked in 61.52 crore net in 41 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 72.59 crores. The box office collections have now dropped as low as 1 lakh, which means M Sasikumar starrer has almost concluded its run.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the formula, Tourist Family has raked in profits of 284.5% at the Tamil box office in 41 days.

Maaman Domestic Box Office Collection

Maaman is the 8th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. As per Sacnilk, Soori starrer added 18 lakhs to the kitty on day 26. The overall net collections in India come to 38.55 crore net, which is about 45.48 crores in gross earnings.

Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s directorial is way behind Tourist Family in box office collections. However, made on a budget of only 10 crores, Maaman has surpassed the ROI of M Sasikumar‘s film to emerge as the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

In 26 days, Maaman has accumulated profits of 285.5%.

Tourist Family vs Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores VS 10 crores

16 crores VS 10 crores India net collection : 61.52 crores VS 38.55 crores

: 61.52 crores VS 38.55 crores India gross collection : 72.59 crores VS 45.48 crores

: 72.59 crores VS 45.48 crores ROI: 284.5% VS 285.5%

284.5% VS 285.5% Overseas collection: 15.55 crores VS 25 lakhs

15.55 crores VS 25 lakhs Worldwide collection: 88.14 crores VS 45.73 crores

88.14 crores VS 45.73 crores Verdict: Super-hit (both)

