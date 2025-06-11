Kamal Haasan led Thug Life has crashed at the box office. A film that brought in 15.50 crores on the opening day has dropped below the 2 crore mark on Tuesday. The producers will face massive losses due to the huge budget. Scroll below for day 6 box office collections!

How much has Thug Life earned in India?

Mani Ratnam‘s directorial is available in theatres in three different languages – Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. As per Sacnilk, Thug Life earned 1.77 crores on day 6. It witnessed another drop of 23% compared to 2.30 crores earned on the previous day.

The Tamil gangster action drama has minted 1.28 crores, maximum moolah from the home ground. Due to the negative reviews and strong competition from Housefull 5, the collections have dropped as low as 7 lakhs in the Hindi belt. The remaining sum is from the Telugu release.

The overall net collections in India come to 40.97 crore net, which is 48.34 crores in gross earnings. At this pace, even the half-century looks difficult.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Thug Life below:

Day 1 – 15.50 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 7.75 crores

Day 4 – 6.50 crores

Day 5 – 2.30 crores

Day 6 – 1.77 crores

Total: 40.97 crores

Thug Life is a flop!

Kamal Haasan‘s film was mounted on a massive budget of 200 crores. In 6 days, the makers have been able to revive only 20% of the estimated cost. There’s barely any hope left, which means Thug Life will bear massive losses. It is officially a flop at the box office.

Thug Life Box Office Summary

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 40.97 crores

Budget Recovery: 20%

India gross collection: 48.34 crores

Overseas collection: 39.3 crores

Worldwide collection: 87.64 crores

