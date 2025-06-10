Housefull 5 is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. It has overpowered the critic reviews and is enjoying massive love from audiences all across. Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed the global lifetime collections of Kesari Chapter 2 and is now eyeing Sky Force. Scroll below for the day 4 worldwide update!

How much has Housefull 5 earned overseas?

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is growing from strength to strength with each passing day. During the opening weekend, the comedy thriller had accumulated 34.01 crore gross in the international circuit. It added another 3.75 crore gross to the kitty on Monday.

After 4 days, the overseas sum landed at 37.76 crores. In the next 2-3 days, the Akshay Kumar starrer will unlock the 50 crore milestone!

Housefull 5 Worldwide Collection

Housefull 5 has raked in 161.63 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Kesari Chapter 2 (145.55 crores) and is now globally the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Akshay Kumar now only needs 12.58 crores more to unlock three big milestones:

Highest-grossing Akshay Kumar film of 2025 worldwide

2025 has been one of the favorable years for Khiladi Kumar after back-to-back disappointments. Housefull 5 will soon beat Sky Force to become his highest-grossing film worldwide this year.

4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is also competing against Sky Force to become the #4 Bollywood grosser of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood grossers worldwide in 2025:

Chaava: 827.06 crores Raid 2: 239.44 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores Housefull 5: 161.63 crores

Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid victory!

Housefull 5 will also become Akshay’s 3rd highest-grosser worldwide in the post-Covid era once it beats Sky Force. Post that, it will be a race against OMG 2 and Sooryavanshi for the #1 spot.

Check out the top 5 worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar (post-COVID):

Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Housefull 5: 161.63 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 104.98 crores

Budget Recovery: 47%

India gross collection: 123.87 crores

Overseas collection: 37.76 crores

Worldwide collection: 161.63 crores

