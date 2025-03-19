Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force earned a respectable total at the Indian box office by comfortably crossing 130 crore net. After entertaining the audience on the big screen, the film made it to small screens on March 7, but that was on a rental basis, where the users had to pay rental charges other than the subscription to the OTT platform. Today, an official announcement about the film’s digital release has come, and the users won’t be required to pay the rent anymore.

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Bollywood action drama, which is based on India’s first airstrike at Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, this gripping film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, respectively.

After entertaining the audience in theatres, Sky Force is ready to viewers on an exhilarating journey of heroism, sacrifice, and patriotism. It will be exclusively streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting March 21.

Inspired by true events, Sky Force follows the journey of a hero lost in action and his comrade’s relentless quest for the truth. Brimming with high-octane aerial sequences, unbreakable bonds of camaraderie, and stirring emotions, this true-to-life war story is a heartfelt homage to the spirit of courage and resilience.

Talking about the digital premiere, Akshay Kumar said, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action– it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together. Playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an absolute honor. I am thrilled that Sky Force is releasing now on Prime Video.”

