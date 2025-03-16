On Friday, the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Officer on Duty were released in theaters. However, on Saturday evening, Netflix announced that the film, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, would soon be available for streaming, a move likely to impact its theatrical performance in these languages.

The original Malayalam version of Officer on Duty was released in theaters on February 20, 2025. The film was on the verge of achieving superhit status and was expected to cross that milestone over the weekend before the OTT release announcement changed the game.

Officer On Duty: Plot

A hot-tempered yet honest police officer, known for his brute personality and disregard for strict protocol, is demoted to the rank of Circle Inspector after physically assaulting his superior during an altercation. Adding to his troubles, he carries the weight of a personal loss that plays a crucial role in the story.

In his first posting after the demotion, he takes charge as the Station House Officer at a new police station. Coincidentally, he finds himself entangled in a case deeply connected to his past tragedy. Meanwhile, his deteriorating marital life and declining mental health further complicate his journey.

Officer On Duty: Box Office Performance

Officer on Duty was made on a budget of INR 10 crores and earned INR 28.59 crores at the Indian domestic box office in three weeks.

Officer On Duty: Cast And Crew

Officer on Duty is directed by Jithu Asharef and written by Shahi Kabir. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Vishak Nair, Vishnu G. Varrier, Leya Mammen, Anju Abraham, Jagadish, Vaisakh Shankar, Jaya Kurup, Meenakshi, and Ramzan Muhammed. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj and editing by Chaman Chakko. Produced by Siby Chavara, Renjith Nair, and Martin Prakkat, the film is made under the banners of Martin Prakkat Films and The Green Room.

Officer On Duty: OTT Release Date And Platform

Officer on Duty will be streaming on Netflix from March 20, 2025. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

