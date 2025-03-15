Actor-turned-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed the shoot of her debut production venture, Subham, a full-length multi-lingual feature under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha, her business associates, and the creative team are gearing up for the film’s grand theatrical release. Subham will be a quirky comedy with a unique blend of humor and thrills. It will offer a fresh perspective on everyday issues.

The film is written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, who both worked on the acclaimed Cinema Bandi. It also marks the debut of six promising upcoming talents in the industry: Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

Talking about why Subham made for an exciting maiden production feature venture for Tralala, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about Subham and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape.”

The movie boasts an impressive technical crew, including cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen and editor Dharmendra Kakarla. Other key crew members consists of Tralala Moving Pictures banner, director Praveen Kandregula, writer Vasanth Mariganti, production designer Ram Charan Tej, and production team Rakesh Gaddam and Aryan Rajesh.

