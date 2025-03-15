Coolie is one of the most awaited Indian films in 2025. Not just the Tamil audience but movie buffs from all over are eagerly waiting for this magnum opus. There are multiple reasons why this biggie is enjoying an immense buzz on the ground. One of them is the first-ever collaboration between the star filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and the superstar Rajinikanth. With a cinematic treat in the making, we aren’t surprised that the film has bagged one of the biggest OTT deals in Kollywood’s history!

Crazy hype on the ground level!

In Vikram and Leo, we saw how Loki presented Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay in the grandest way possible. Now, with another megastar of the Tamil film industry under his wings, Loki aims for a big-screen monster. While the standalone project is enough to make it a contender for an industry hit, rumors about the connection with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) have taken the buzz of the film to the next level.

The potential of Coolie is huge, and everyone in the market wants to be associated with this magnum opus. Amid this, some latest reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights of Thalaivar 171.

Coolie locks an epic OTT deal?

While there’s no official confirmation about the same, reports suggest that the makers of Coolie have finalized a lucrative OTT deal worth 120 crores with Amazon Prime Video. This is a huge sum and the biggest ever deal for a Rajinikanth film. His previous best was Jailer, which was bought by Prime Video at a price of 100 crores.

With a rumored price of 120 crores, Coolie has locked the third-biggest OTT deal in the history of Kollywood. With a 24.75% higher price, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life stays at the top. Reportedly, Netflix acquired streaming rights of Thug Life for 149.70 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is in the second position with a price of 125 crores (Netflix). The Rajinikanth starrer is in a tie with Vijay’s Leo, which was also bought at 120 crores by Netflix.

