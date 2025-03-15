The courtroom drama Court: State Vs A Nobody starring Priyadarshi has been receiving positive feedback since its release. Presented by actor Nani, this film marks the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh. The story of the film revolves around a young boy Chandu (Harsh Roshan) who gets entangled in a legal battle under the POCSO Act. Lawyer Teja (Priyadarshi) steps in to fight his case. Remaining story is gripping courtroom showdown for justice.

Apart from the film, what caught everyone’s attention was Nani’s statement at the film’s pre-release event. He confidently declared that if audiences did not like Court then they could skip his upcoming movie HIT 3. This remark marked his strong belief in the film’s content.

Nani’s statement has now become a talking point in the film industry with film receiving positive reviews. His confidence in the film’s success seems to have paid off as audiences are appreciating the courtroom drama.

Following the film’s warm reception, HIT 3 director Sailesh Kolanu responded to Nani’s statement in a lighthearted manner. He took to social media and wrote:

“Naaa cinema safe!!!! Court: State Vs A Nobody is an emotionally riveting film that everyone must watch because there is so much to take back home.”

He further praised the film’s team saying:

“So proud to be associated with Wall Poster Cinema, Prashanti Tipirneni, and my man Nani. One more feather in Priyadarshi’s cap. Congratulations, Jagadeesh and team. Okay, now back to the edit room. Good night, everyone. Go watch Court, please :)”

Sailesh Kolanu’s post has been gaining traction among movie buffs and fans of Nani. The film’s success has only increased the anticipation for HIT 3 which is set to release on May 1, 2025. With such strong support from audiences and filmmakers Court: State Vs A Nobody has turned out to be a winner, making Nani’s statement even more impactful.

As discussions continue in Tollywood, all eyes are now on HIT 3.

