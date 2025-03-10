Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has created a massive buzz among the audience since the makers released its first glimpse. While the movie is yet to hit theaters, recent reports suggest that the lead actor has confirmed that the film will be released in two parts. Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness the first installment on the big screen. Scroll down to get more details!

The Paradise 2 Confirmed – Here’s What We Know So Far!

According to the latest reports from 123telugu.com, Hi Nanna actor Nani has confirmed that The Paradise will be made in two parts. However, the actor has not yet confirmed the official title. While the first part will be released on March 26, 2026, fans must wait longer to experience it in theaters.

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, director Odela shared his vision for the film, stating, “This time, we are not blurring or masking societal taboos. As a filmmaker, I am committed to presenting the film in its rawest form. ‘The Paradise’ will stand as one of the most authentic, original, and unapologetically honest Indian films, carrying immense potential and relevance to resonate with a global audience.”

Furthermore, Nani expressed his immense confidence in the project, saying, “If 1,000 of my efforts can make one person from the other side of the world watch my film, I am willing to put in those efforts because The Paradise deserves a global audience.”

Adding to the excitement, Nani promoted the film as India’s Mad Max. He passionately stated, “This is India’s ‘Mad Max,’ and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of The Paradise will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice.”

About The Paradise

Srikanth Odela, who previously impressed audiences with his blockbuster debut, Dasara, is now set to direct The Paradise. With this film, the director aims to deliver yet another powerful story filled with intense action, drama, and unexpected twists.

While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, reports suggest that the story revolves around a marginalized tribe that has been stripped of its basic rights and lives under a system designed to suppress them. However, their fight for citizenship and recognition takes a turn when they find hope in an unlikely leader—a character simply described as “a bastard.”

Despite his unconventional background, he emerges as the voice of the oppressed, guiding them through their struggle for justice and acceptance. With The Paradise‘s theatrical release date set for March 26, 2026, the countdown has officially begun for Nani fans.

Check out a glimpse of The Paradise below:

