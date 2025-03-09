Actor-director Jude Anthany Joseph gained nationwide recognition with his last directorial, 2018, which was released in 2023. The film was also India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, though it unfortunately did not secure a nomination.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is enjoying the success of his latest film, Amaran, in which he played the lead role. The movie, based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan of the Indian Army, was both a critical and commercial success.

AGS Entertainment, the production house behind this year’s Tamil blockbuster Dragon, has also been making waves. At first glance, these three names—Jude Anthany Joseph, Sivakarthikeyan, and AGS Entertainment—may seem unrelated, given that Jude is from the Malayalam industry, while the others are prominent in Tamil cinema. However, they all have one thing in common: their most recent projects performed exceptionally well in theaters and received widespread acclaim.

Now, according to rumors, these three are coming together for an exciting new project. Jude Anthany Joseph is reportedly set to direct a Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan, with AGS Entertainment backing the production. Additionally, Tamil actor Arya is expected to play the antagonist in the film.

2018 is a survival thriller based on the devastating Kerala floods of 2018, showcasing how people came together to help each other during the crisis. The film is currently streaming on Sony LIV in its original Malayalam version, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Amaran is available on Netflix in its original Tamil language, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

As for Dragon, the film is still running in theaters.

