Fans of Nayanthara have been eagerly awaiting the digital release of her latest film, TEST. Initially, the makers had planned a theatrical debut; however, in a surprising turn of events, the film will be streaming directly on a digital platform.

This decision allows the makers to reach a wider audience, giving viewers the convenience of watching this sports drama from the comfort of their homes. So, if you’ve been eagerly waiting to experience this emotional rollercoaster, here’s everything you need to know about its streaming date and platform.

When & Where to Watch TEST Online?

To announce its digital debut, the streaming giant Netflix India took to its social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a poster of the film and wrote in Tamil-English.

The post reads: “Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST.” (In our life, there comes a turning point. That is called a TEST).

Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST. Watch TEST on 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!#TESTOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/V5o5bafBDj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 6, 2025

Netflix India further confirmed that TEST will be available for streaming from April 4, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Additionally, the film’s multi-language dubbing will help it reach a nationwide audience, making it accessible to viewers across different regions.

What to Expect From Nayanthara’s Tamil-Sports Drama TEST?

Directed by debutant filmmaker S. Sashikanth, TEST stars R. Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Additionally, Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat play significant roles. The film was originally produced in Tamil under the banner of YNOT Studios. On the technical front, Shakthisree Gopalan composed the music, Viraj Singh Gohil handled the cinematography, and T. S. Suresh edited the film.

The film follows the story of three individuals whose lives are deeply impacted by a historic cricket test match in Chennai. But it’s more than just a game—it’s about fate, choices, and redemption. With its one-minute and seventeen-second teaser, TEST has already created a buzz among audiences.

As the film makes its way to OTT, it has a golden opportunity to reach a wider audience that appreciates meaningful storytelling. If you love sports dramas with a deep emotional core, this one is a must-watch!

For now, TEST is all set to premiere on April 4 on Netflix.

Check out the teaser of TEST below:

