Prithviraj Sukumaran has sparked rumors about his next acting project. Recently, he posted on social media about working in a language that is not his native tongue making fans speculate that he might be part of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been actively promoting his highly anticipated directorial project, L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release, Prithviraj has now shifted his focus to his next acting venture and his latest statement has left fans speculating about which project he is referring to.

Prithviraj took to Instagram to announce that he has completed all marketing responsibilities for Empuraan and is now preparing for his next film. He in his post hinted that it is a non-Malayalam film. “I am starting to become nervous as I have long monologues in a language that’s not native to me,” he wrote.

There have been reports that Prithviraj is part of SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film SSMB29. This pan-Indian project, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is expected to be shot in multiple locations, including Odisha. Some of Prithviraj’s fans believe that his latest statement is referring to SSMB29, as it would require him to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

But industry insiders claim that Prithviraj might not be joining the Odisha schedule in March. Instead, he or actor John Abraham—another rumored cast member—may be involved in the April schedule. Since Rajamouli has kept plot details and casting under wraps, fans are left wondering if Prithviraj is playing a major role in the film.

Another possibility is that Prithviraj is referring to his role in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming Hindi film which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reports suggest that he will play a cop in the movie. Interestingly, his latest Instagram post shows him in a clean-shaven look and this has led to multiple speculation that he is preparing for the next project.

Prithviraj has previously worked in Hindi cinema playing a villain in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan Once Borrowed Money From Ram Charan Amid A Period Of Financial Struggle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News