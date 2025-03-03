Pawan Kalyan is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His influence in politics is growing rapidly. Despite his busy political schedule, he still has three films to complete and has assured fans that he will finish them soon.

The Mega family is delighted with his success. However, a surprising story about Pawan Kalyan is now trending and it is about a loan he took from Ram Charan. This may come as a surprise to many considering Pawan Kalyan is a star hero who charges over ₹50 crores per film and owns assets worth crores. People are curious about why he needed financial help.

In one of the past interviews of the mega family this entire incident was shared. This incident did not happen recently and it was during a phase when Pawan Kalyan was struggling financially and had no money in hand. There was a time when Pawan Kalyan faced financial difficulties. Managing expenses became challenging, and during this period, he borrowed money from Ram Charan.

Interestingly, this happened long before Ram Charan entered the film industry. At that time, the Mega family lived together in a joint household and Pawan Kalyan often had no money in his pocket. When he started his acting career, he found it difficult to cover his daily expenses. The money given by Chiranjeevi was not sufficient forcing him to look for other sources. He then noticed that Ram Charan used to receive a small amount as pocket money. Ram Charan had a habit of saving his pocket money instead of spending it. Pawan Kalyan borrowed this money from him.

Interestingly, he even tricked Charan by promising a higher interest rate. When Charan was young, Pawan used to collect money from him by telling different stories.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan shared these memories in an interview laughing as they recalled those moments.

Ram Charan is currently working on a pan-India film directed by Buchi Babu. After his last film, Game Changer failed at the box office, he is now making careful choices in his career.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is focused on his political responsibilities as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. However, he has assured fans that he will complete his pending film projects soon.

