Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is currently unwell. A statement from the Deputy Chief Minister’s office suggests that he is suffering from viral fever and spondylitis. He is taking complete rest following medical advice. The statement also added that he will not be able to attend the state cabinet meeting scheduled for today.

Doctors have asked Pawan Kalyan to rest and not indulge in strenuous activities. With proper medical care and physiotherapy, his spondylitis can be well managed. Fans are eager for his quick recovery so that he can again join his political and film works. News about his illness is spreading rapidly through social media platforms, which have created discussions among fans.

What Is Spondylitis?

Spondylitis is a condition that affects the spine, especially the neck and lower back. It occurs due to lifestyle changes and excessive strain on the spinal nerves. This condition leads to severe neck and back pain, dizziness, nausea, and weakness. If left untreated, spondylitis can worsen over time. It can cause muscle weakness, reduced blood circulation, and frequent headaches. In extreme cases, it can lead to serious mobility issues.

Pawan Kalyan Work Front

On the work front, he was last seen in the film Bro. He will soon be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead actress and Bobby Deol in a significant role. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Sunil, Nasser, Raghubabu, and Subbaraju in key roles. Mega Surya Productions is bankrolling the film, which is scheduled for release on March 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, as per Telugu 123 reports, Pawan Kalyan’s unexpected health issues have reportedly raised concerns about the shooting schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM). The project, which has already encountered several delays, recently resumed filming, with Pawan Kalyan scheduled to join soon. However, due to his present health condition, his participation as planned appears uncertain.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Review On X: Ajith Kumar’s Is “Indian Cinema At Its Best, Better Than RRR, Pushpa, Valimai” Say Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News