Nora Fatehi, best known for her dance numbers in Bollywood, delved more into acting with Madgaon Express and Crakk. She appeared opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the sports action film by Aditya Datt. However, the film failed to impress the audience in the theatres. The actress recently shared her views on the film’s failure, which seemed like a bit nonchalant.

Nora made her acting debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans, and she appeared on reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress gained recognition after appearing in John Abraham‘s film Satyameva Jayate’s viral song Dilbar. Fatehi and Jammwal’s movie Crakk was released in the theatres in February.

During an interview with News18 Showsha, Nora Fatehi shared that she wants to bring her success story to the screen. The actress wants to make a film about her journey. Nora said that she is more focused on her personal journey rather than box office numbers while addressing her movies Crakk and Madgaon Express. Nora explained that in her story, there is no conversation about the box office, and revealed when a film underperforms, she tells herself that ‘it’s okay.’

The Madgaon Express actress admitted that several people asked her how she felt about Crakk’s poor box office performance. Nora Fatehi said, “I told them that I felt great. I didn’t come to this industry for my films to clock big numbers. I’m not a box-office actor.” She explained that the box office of any film is not her primary concern.

More about Crakk-

Besides Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal, the movie also featured Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in crucial roles. It is said to be the first-ever sports action film in India.

Crakk’s story revolves around Siddhu, a man from the slums of Mumbai, who embarks on the journey of underground extreme sports. The movie reportedly collected around Rs 13.91 crore till Day 15 in India.

