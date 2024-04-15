Priyamani is currently enjoying all the love she’s getting for her recently released movie, Maidaan. It’s a sports biopic drama, directed by Amit Sharma and also stars Ajay Devgn and Gajraj Rao. It’s the second Hindi release for the actress after Article 370, for which she also received appreciation. Last year, the actress starred in the blockbuster movie Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and others.

The Family Man actress shared screenspace with Shah Rukh Khan twice – once for a dance sequence in Chennai Express and the second time in Jawan. Their dance number ‘1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor’ became an instant hit and is loved even today. Their camaraderie in Jawan as they took out the bad guys also garnered praise. In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, we asked Priyamani if she would love to do a romantic movie with Shah Rukh Khan.

The Maidaan actress answered, “Why not? Look, he’s the King of Romance at the end of the day. Once he does that (open-arm pose), anybody will fall for him. I would love to do a romantic film with him, opposite him.”

Further, we asked the actress if she was worried about not getting solid offers post-Chennai Express dance number Priyamani shared, “To be very honest, the offers that I got post-Chennai Express were all song-related. I didn’t want to do it. With all due respect, I did it only for Shah Rukh and Rohit Shetty because I wanted to be a part of such a wonderful film. But after that, all the offers started coming my way; they said, there’s a song in some movie, if you will do it. Not only in Hindi, but in the South also, because the song became so popular.”

The Jawan star added, “Even in the South, the song became so popular that people danced to it, and even today, you see it in any TV serial or any award show; the song is definitely being played, and everybody is dancing to it. Reality shows are also playing the song. I’m so glad that I got to be a part of such a wonderful project, and they gave me such a hit song. But yes, once I started getting a lot of offers saying it’s a song, I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to be known that this girl could only do dance numbers. Yes, I was quite conscious enough to accept roles post-Chennai Express.”

