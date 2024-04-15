The weekend has ended on a good note for Ajay Devgn led Maidaan. It seems word-of-mouth is finally coming into the picture and spreading its magic. The biggest box office day has been registered on Sunday. Below are all the exciting updates!

Maidaan was released on Eid. Despite paid previews on Wednesday, the film made a slow opening, with only 7.25 crores coming in. It is also facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but both genres are very different, which gives scope for both movies to grow simultaneously.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4

As most know, Saturday turned the game changer for this Ajay Devgn film, which clocked in 5.65 crores and scored the biggest box office day. Well, that milestone has now been unlocked by day 4 collections at the box office.

As per the latest updates, Maidaan has earned box office collections in the range of 6.25 crores on day 4. This is a growth of about 10.61% compared to Saturday.

The opening weekend collections have now summed up to 22.22 crores. While Maidaan has managed a decent 4-day total, it is now to be seen how the film fairs during its first week.

More about Maidaan

Maidaan is a sports biographical drama co-written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962. Priyamani plays his wife, while Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal, Manandeep Singh, and Abhilash Thapliyal, among others, are seen in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, and Zee Studios.

