Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starcast Salary: Akshay Kumar's Reported Paycheck 1500% Higher Than Prithviraj, Tiger Shroff's Fee 22.5 Times Higher Than Sonakshi Sinha?

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’ Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have been trying to maintain a certain pace at the box office. However, the film has been on the radar since it was released on Eid, a festival that has been used to its maximum potential to churn out box office numbers by Salman Khan.

BMCM, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is Akshay Kumar’s Eid release after Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. At the same time, Tiger Shroff had an Eid release in 2022 with Heropanti 2. Meanwhile, the director has the record for the highest Eid opening with his film Bharat, starring Salman Khan.

A lot of debate around Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff‘s action-biggie is due to it being touted as one of the costliest action films ever made. While the exact budget of the film is not known and confirmed by the producers, a major chunk might have gone to bring in the massive star cast.

Prithviraj’s Negative Lead

Prithviraj Sukumaran played the negative lead in the film, and the south superstar has reportedly been offered 5 crore to play the antagonist in the film. According to a report by Zee News, he was paid 4 crore for his role in Salaar.

Akshay Kumar Paid 1500% Higher

Khiladi Kumar was paid almost 1500% more than the antagonist in the film. According to a report by Financial Express via Lehrein Retro, Akshay was paid 80 crore for his role in the film. Much lower than his regular fee of almost 100 – 120 crore for a film.

Tiger Shroff’s Salary

Tiger has reportedly been paid 40 crore for the film. However, after Heropanti 2‘s debacle, speculation was rife about Tiger being asked to reduce his fee and bring it down to the 18 – 20 crore range. However, whether it was true and whether he has implemented the same in his contracts cannot be confirmed.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Salary

Sonakshi has charged 2 crore to play an officer in the film. According to showbizgalore, the actress was paid around 4 crore for her OTT debut in Dahaad.

Alaya F’s Paycheck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)



Alaya has been paid 1 crore to play Tiger Shroff’s love interest in the film. Alaya has been making her mark in the industry one film at a time after winning accolades with her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Maanushi Chhillar’s Fee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)



The former Miss World has reportedly drawn a paycheck of 2 crore. A 100% increase from her film Samrat Prithviraj, in which she played Akshay Kumar’s love interest Sanyogita.

Ronit Roy’s Paycheck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit B Roy (@ronitboseroy)



The actor was paid 1 crore as his fee for the film. He was paid the same amount for Bloody Daddy.

In total, almost 125 crores might have been spent on the paychecks of the star cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, none of these numbers can be confirmed and are based on mere speculations and assumptions that might or might not be true!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Is Akshay Kumar Actually Charging A Whopping 5 Crore Per Day For His Upcoming Film? Fact Check About His Next Paycheck!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News