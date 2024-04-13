Tiger Shroff has been making waves with his dynamic performances and impressive action sequences. His latest film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has further solidified his position as unbeatable action star as Tiger has pulled off some breathtaking stunts. Keep reading to know more!

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff plays a leading role alongside Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Despite sharing the screen with such established names, Tiger has managed to stand out with his commendable portrayal of his character, slaying it with his effortless performance.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff got a chance to display his comic timing and emotional side as an actor, apart from showing just excellence in action. Fans have praised Tiger for his performance, particularly highlighting his new style, swag, and larger than life screen-presence.

One of the biggest achievements for any young star is to make their own space among experienced actors and Tiger Shroff has achieved this feat in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Tiger’s journey to stardom began with Heropanti in 2014, where he showcased his exceptional martial arts skills and dance prowess. His fluid movements and effortless action sequences left audiences in awe and quickly earned him the title of new action hero. Since then, Tiger has delivered a string of box office successes, including Baaghi, War, and Baaghi 2, solidifying his position as a bankable star.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Rambo, Singham Again, and Baaghi 4. So, audiences can expect to see more of Tiger’s exceptional work in the future.

